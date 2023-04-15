3 Browns contracts we were happy to see end, 2 we’re eager to see expire
Browns contract we were happy to see end: Kareem Hunt, RB
Kareem Hunt is the perfect example of how quickly things can fall apart for a running back. The former NFL rushing leader joined the Browns in 2019 after a video was released showing him in a physical altercation with a female. He was let go by the Kansas City Chiefs and received a second chance in the league with his hometown team.
He was suspended for eight games that season and spent the final eight working his way into the offense. In 2020, he was at his best. Hunt finished with 841 yards and six touchdowns on the ground while adding 304 yards and five more touchdowns as a receiver.
As impressive as that campaign was, he started to see things go south in 2021. That year, he missed nine games due to injury and once he was back in 2022, he looked like a different player. Hunt had a career-low 3.8 yards per attempt as well as a personal low in yards per reception — 6.0.
Now a free agent, Cleveland has said they weren't interested in bringing him back, suggesting that he seems to have lost his speed.
In his four seasons with the Browns, Hunt did a lot of good. But by the end, he wasn't living up to the two-year, $13.25 million extension he signed in 2020. For that reason, fans were ready to see youth be served as Jerome Ford should get a shot to be the primary reserve behind Nick Chubb.