3 Browns free agents who could still re-sign with Cleveland
By Randy Gurzi
1. Kareem Hunt, RB
Out of all the free agents remaining for the Browns, this one is admittedly the least likely. Then again, it was also expected they were done with Kareem Hunt following the 2022 season. Things changed when Nick Chubb went down with a torn ACL and MCL, and Hunt was brought back ahead of Week 3.
His familiarity with the offense allowed him to see the field right away and he played in 15 games. Hunt finished with 411 yards on the ground with nine touchdowns and added another 84 as a receiver. It was a far cry from the numbers he put up in previous years, and he had a career-low 3.0 yards per attempt.
Even with that being the case, Hunt proved to be money near the goal line. He punched the ball in often and added two more touchdowns in the playoffs.
With Chubb still recovering from his knee injury, the Browns were expected to be more active in free agency. So far, they’ve only added Nyheim Hines — who is also coming off a torn ACL.
If the Browns get to camp and Hines doesn’t seem ready for a major workload — and if Chubb seems to be far from a return — another reunion might not be out of the question.