3 Browns offseason decisions that already look brilliant
• Free agent EDGE has been paying off
• The D-Hop this team really needed
• Jim Schwartz knows how to coach up a defense
By Randy Gurzi
We're only three weeks into the season but the Cleveland Browns have already had more than their share of highs and lows.
They thoroughly beat the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans at home — giving up just six points at Cleveland Browns Stadium. In between those wins, they had a disheartening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which also saw them lose Nick Chubb for the year.
With all this going on, they're now 2-1 and starting to show us what type of team they will be this year. They've also shown that these three offseason moves are already looking brilliant.
3. Signing Ogbo Okoronkwo
The Browns made some splash moves this offseason, including the signing of Dalvin Tomlinson and the acquisition of Za'Darius Smith and Elijah Moore via trade. Before any of those moves, however, they first signed Ogbo Okoronkwo, an ascending pass rusher who had five sacks for the Houston Texans in 2022.
Okoronkwo originally looked to be the starter across from Myles Garrett but once Smith was added, he wound up being a reserve. Even with that being the case, Okoronkwo was expected to have a huge role in the scheme run by Jim Schwartz.
After three games, it's clear that wasn't just wishful thinking.
Okoronkwo had the very first sack of the season for Cleveland, taking Joe Burrow don on third-and-five during their first drive in Week 1. He was also on fire in Week 3 with two tackles and a half-sack.
He even snuffed out a screen pass to Tyjae Spears, wrapping him up for a two-yard loss early in the win over Tennessee.
Smith was the high-profile addition and has been generating a lot of pressure but Okoronkwo was the underrated move that has been getting home. After three weeks it already feels safe to say this was a home run by Andrew Berry.