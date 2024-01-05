3 Browns who will be one and done with the franchise
The Cleveland Browns are heading to Cincinnati in Week 18 and these 3 first-year players are set for their final regular season snaps with the franchise
By Randy Gurzi
2. Marquise Goodwin, Wide Receiver
Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman were brought in this offseason to help revamp the Browns receiving corps but they weren't the only additions. Cleveland also went after some veteran depth by signing Marquise Goodwin. While he's never been a No. 1 receiver, Goodwin brought something to the table that this team needed desperately — speed.
A former Olympic athlete, Goodwin signed a one-year deal with more than $400,000 guaranteed. That solidified his spot on the roster and allowed the Browns to move on from Anthony Schwartz, who wasn't developing as they hoped. Goodwin then suffered a setback when it was discovered he had blood clots in his lungs and legs.
Somehow, he was able to suit up by Week 1 which was an excellent surprise. While it was good to see him healthy, his impact wasn't felt at all. Goodwin had four targets over the first two weeks and had no receptions but did gain one yard on a run. He then saw no passes in Week 3 before finally catching a pass for no gain. He had two more receptions over the next two weeks but that gave him just 10 yards on three receptions.
Goodwin did have 37 yards rushing on two attempts in their wins over the Colts and 49ers but he didn't have an impactful reception until Week 15. He finally got deep and was given an accurate pass from Joe Flacco, which he hauled in for a 57-yard gain. Since then, however, he has no touches.
When the year ends, Goodwin's contract will be up. The Browns will still need someone with speed who can stretch the field but it's clear he's not the right fit for their offense. That's why he's likely to be looking elsewhere should he plan to play in 2024.