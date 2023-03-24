Marquise Goodwin signing should guarantee Browns are done with Anthony Schwartz
It was reported before NFL free agency opened that the Cleveland Browns wanted to add depth to their wide receiving corps. They've definitely accomplished this now as they traded for Elijah Moore earlier this week and then signed Marquise Goodwin on Friday.
Goodwin, who was brought in for a visit at the beginning of the week, was a third-round pick out of Texas back in 2013 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills. Entering the league, Goodwin drew a lot of attention not only for his 4.27 time in the 40-yard dash but also for his performance as a track and field star who was in the U.S. Olympic Trials before making football his full-time job.
After his time in Buffalo, Goodwin joined the San Francisco 49ers and had his best campaign in 2017 when he caught 56 passes for 962 yards. He's also played for the Chicago Bears and spent the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks, recording 27 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns.
Ironically enough, Goodwin could be replacing another track star who has been trying to make it in the NFL. Anthony Schwartz, who was selected in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft by Cleveland, has yet to prove he can perform at a high enough level to occupy a roster spot.
While Goodwin is much older, he will be 33 this season, he's still able to stretch the field — and proved he can also get into the end zone which was a problem for every Cleveland wideout not named Amari Cooper.
Schwartz, who was already on the bubble entering the offseason, is going to have a nearly impossible time making the team now. With Goodwin now signed, he's going to be the fifth wide receiver, at best behind Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, and Goodwin.
He won't even be able to try and lean on his speed as a factor in the return game since Jakeem Grant is coming back — and he might even be a better option as WR5.
General manager Andrew Berry hasn't been fond of releasing players he's drafted but it appears the writing is on the wall for Schwartz following this move.