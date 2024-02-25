3 Browns players who must be extended after cap hike
The Cleveland Browns need to extend these 3 players which would lead to some cap space for the offseason
By Randy Gurzi
2. Nick Chubb, Running Back
This offseason has already been full of debate in regards to Nick Chubb's contract. The star running back is entering the final season of a three-year deal signed back in 2021. That contract paid him $36.6 million for those three seasons and now entering 2024, he counts for $15.825 million against the cap.
He's also coming off a serious knee injury suffered in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chubb ended up with a torn ACL and MCL which required two surgeries to repair. This was also the same knee that was injured in 2015 while he was still at Georgia.
Due to the severity of the injury, there's a belief he might not be ready by Week 1. That's led to some pundits predicting his release, pointing to the $11.8 million Cleveland could save by making such a move. That always seemed unlikely as the more realistic outcome seemed to be a restructuring or extension for Chubb.
Now that the salary cap has increased, it seems more likely Chubb will get a new deal that keeps him around for another couple of years beyond 2024. That way, they can spread the hit out and lower the number overall. The only way this doesn't happen is if they believe the knee injury is too much to overcome but we shouldn't bet against No. 24.