3 Browns players that must be put on the trade block during the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns trade piece No. 1: Jordan Elliott, DT
Another former third-round pick, Jordan Elliott was added in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He absolutely looks the part of an NFL defensive tackle at 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds but has yet to really take his next step.
In three years, Elliott has played in 49 games with 21 starts — 17 of those starts came in 2022 — and has 77 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Last year, he had his best statistical season with 36 tackles and two sacks but he was far from an impactful starter. In fact, PFF gave him a grade of just 40.4 which was down from the 41.6 he had during his sophomore campaign.
Where Elliott really struggled was in run defense, posting a 33.0 according to PFF. Cleveland's defense as a whole was porous against the run, surrendering 2,295 yards (which was 25th in the NFL) and 22 touchdowns (29th).
Looking to fix that issue, the Browns moved on from defensive coordinator Joe Woods and hired Jim Schwartz. They also signed Dalvin Tomlinson and seem set on bringing in another player either through the draft or free agency.
In the end, Elliott will likely be relegated back to the bench as he plays out the final year of his deal. Rather than keep him there until he can leave in 2024, Cleveland could try and see if some team in need of a rotational interior pass rusher wants to give Elliott a second chance to make good on his talent.