3 Browns players whose stock is plummeting after their final preseason game
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up the 2024 preseason on Saturday with a 37-33 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. With preseason play out of the way, it’s now time for Kevin Stefanski and company to trim the roster down to 53 and begin preparing for Week One on September 8th. These three Browns players saw their stock plummet following the final preseason game.
Zaire Mitchell-Paden, TE
Zaire Mitchell-Paden has remained with the Browns organization for the past two seasons after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2022 but is looking to secure a roster role heading into this season. Mitchell-Paden caught one of the four passes thrown to him against the Seahawks for three yards and dropped two others. With undrafted rookie Treyton Welch also battling to remain a member of the Browns, Mitchell-Paden will more than likely be on the active roster to open the season.
Jowon Briggs, DT
Jowon Briggs was selected in the seventh round of the draft this April and is looking to obtain a spot in the Browns overcrowded defensive tackle room. Briggs recorded his only tackle of the preseason during the Browns loss to Seattle. The former Cincinnati Bearcat’s chances of making the roster are extremely thin based solely on the veteran presence and overall talent already available.
Jaelon Darden, WR
Jaelon Darden caught two of his four targeted passes for 49 yards late in Cleveland’s loss to Seattle. The fourth-year receiver out of North Texas recorded four total receptions, a 50% catch percentage, and no touchdowns throughout the preseason. With Cedric Tillman having an exceptional camp and Jamari Thrash’s big preseason, it looks like Darden will once again become a Browns cut casualty for a second season in a row.