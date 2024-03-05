3 Browns starters who will be replaced in the NFL Draft
Which Browns starters could be replaced in the NFL Draft?
By Greg Newland
With the 2024 NFL combine now behind us, the Cleveland Browns and the entire NFL will start to focus on the free agency period that begins in less than a week. The Browns will be without a first-round pick once again because of the Deshaun Watson trade, but you can fully expect them to be active in the draft and free agency.
This is perhaps the trickiest time of the offseason for general managers who have to calculate which positions they will handle via free agency, and which they will address during the draft which doesn’t come until the end of April.
It will be no different for Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns. This roster is still strong even if you factor in the free agency class which includes Za’Darius Smith, Jordan Elliott, Sione Takitaki, and others, but Berry will certainly be active to take this roster another step closer to a Super Bowl.
As we turn our focus to last weekend's combine, here are three Browns starters who will likely be replaced in this year’s draft.
Browns starter to be replaced No. 3: Cedric Tillman, WR
Last year's third-round pick of Cedric Tillman never really did add up. Tillman has consistently been injured throughout his career and it felt like a bit of a reach at pick No. 74. With his teammate Jalin Hyatt going one pick prior who Berry had his sights on, it felt like a knee-jerk reaction just to fill the need.
Tillman did get some playing time with so many injuries this season but was less than impressive in my opinion. He struggled to get separation and only had 224 receptions to go with 21 catches and no touchdowns.
The Browns already have a problem with the Amari Cooper contract, so it feels very likely that Berry will be after a receiver once again in 2024. The class has good depth, and this is a position you could see the round two pick used on.
Keep in mind, even if Berry restructures Cooper and extends him, I still think he will be looking for a receiver early in the draft to replace Tillman.