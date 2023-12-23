3 Browns to watch in Week 16: Myles Garrett will be vital against Houston
These 3 Cleveland Browns are looking to bring their team to 10-5 on the year and closer to securing a playoff berth.
The Cleveland Browns will spend Christmas Eve in Houston as they take on the Texans this Sunday. Cleveland is looking to improve to 10-5 and keep their playoff hopes alive, while Houston looks to break away in the AFC South’s three-team tie for first place and advance to 9-6. Here are three Browns to watch as they try to advance to 10-5 and keep their Wild Card hopes alive:
3. Browns WR, Cedric Tillman
Cedric Tillman, the third-round pick out of Tennessee, has had a mild rookie season, catching seven passes on 14 targets through his first eight games as a member of the Browns. Tillman has been targeted 18 times in the past three games and brought in eight receptions.
Joe Flacco has done a good job of spreading the ball around since taking over as QB1, completing passes to nine different targets last week in their win over Chicago. Tillman has yet to score his first career touchdown and he is looking at his best opportunity to do so this Sunday against the Texans.
- 11 Games
- 15 Receptions
- 160 Receiving Yards (10.7 Yards Per Reception)
- 8 First Downs
Look for Cedric Tillman to bring in at least four receptions for 40+ yards this Sunday for the third time this season. Perhaps he finally hits pay dirt as well.
2. Browns CB, Martin Emerson, Jr.
Martin Emerson continues to impress this season, as he recorded six tackles last week against the Bears and raised his total to 53 on the year. Emerson leads the Browns in interceptions, his previous two coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. Emerson has allowed just 32 of 66 passes to be completed (48.5%) and has yet to give up a passing touchdown.
- 14 Games
- 32/66 Completions Allowed (48.5%)
- O Touchdowns Allowed
- 53 Total Tackles (39 Solo - 14 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 4 Interceptions
- 11 Passes Defended
Look for Martin Emerson Jr to record four or more tackles for the fourth straight week and not allow a receiving touchdown in Week 16.
1. Browns DE, Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett is once again having himself a Pro Bowl-caliber season. Garrett has 13 sacks this year, his fifth consecutive season with double-digit sacks, and ties him for third-most in 2023. The four-time Pro Bowler also has 36 total tackles and four forced fumbles, making him a front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year. While Garrett has failed to record a sack in the past four games, the defensive end has three quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.
- 14 Games
- 36 Total Tackles (27 Solo - 9 Assisted - 14 For Loss)
- 26 Quarterback Hits
- 13.0 Sacks
- 4 Forced Fumbles
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Look for Myles Garrett to return to his menacing ways, make at least three tackles, and get to Case Keenum for his first sack since November 19th.