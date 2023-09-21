3 Changes the Cleveland Browns need to make on offense
• How to use the RBs
• Play calling needs a tune-up (or overhaul)
• James Hudson can't be worse. Can he?
By Greg Newland
2. Better Quarterback and Play-Calling Relationship
Even before Nick Chubb left the game on Monday, the Cleveland Browns weren’t totally in sync on offense. You could tell the pressure and tight coverage from the Steelers were affecting things, and the pick-six on the first play of the game didn’t help either.
The biggest issue right now is the trust between Kevin Stefanski and Deshaun Watson. Multiple times Watson had a read for run/pass, and he always went the pass option to force the ball down the field, which just wasn’t there.
We also saw the Browns abandon the run after the exit of Chubb which is the last thing a quarterback who is struggling needs. With recent additions to the room in Hunt, let’s hope that issue is resolved.
Stefanski and Watson need to sit together this week and find out what they are most comfortable with. Play action out of the shotgun, moving the pocket, quick passes, and screens should be their best friends as they must consider the struggling offensive line they have.
We saw Watson show some frustration with the two personal foul penalties that were both drive killers. If this downward progression continues, it doesn’t matter how good this defense is, the Browns will struggle to win football games.
Everyone wants to see Watson in shotgun and throw the ball 40 times per game, but that may not be the best recipe for success in 2023. This team can still make a deep playoff run, but they need to tighten down the hatches and buckle up.