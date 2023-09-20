Browns Stock Report: Deshaun Watson value is crashing as we speak
Deshaun Watson had a rough game (again) for the Cleveland Browns and his stock is at an all-time low
By John Suchan
The Cleveland Browns played in one of their most horrific games in their history on Monday night in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. They lost the game 26-22 but the bigger loss was to their running back Nick Chubb, who suffered a devastating knee injury that will put his career on hold.
There was no one on the Browns team who came to the rescue on this sad evening. Some tried, like the entire defense and a couple of offensive players. But in the end, the catastrophic loss of Chubb doomed this team.
Here are a few players that made attempts at keeping the team afloat and their stock is up this week. The other group of players are those that ruined a golden opportunity to beat the AFC North rival and their stock is falling fast.
Stock up: Jerome Ford, RB
After Chubb went down with the knee injury, the Browns second-year back came in and did a good job. He almost rumbled for a 70-yard touchdown but got stopped a yard short near the goal line. He carried the ball 16 times for 106 yards. Considering the magnitude of the moment, Ford did an admiral job.
There will be more pressure on the young player to fill the shoes of Chubb and that might be too much. However, if he can keep the Browns run game moving forward then that’s a step in the right direction.
There has been chatter today of a reunion with former Cleveland runner Kareem Hunt and that might help to patch up a very thin running back room. Hunt wasn't picked up by the team after his contract ran out and he became a free agent.