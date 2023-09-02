3 Cleveland Browns breakout candidates for the 2023 season
By Kyler Blasing
2. Elijah Moore, WR
There has been all kinds of hype surrounding Elijah Moore this offseason. Moore has been receiving compliments from teammates ever since being traded for prior to the NFL draft. The Browns have had a lack of explosive receivers in recent years, as they have finished 20th or worse in YAC (Yards after Catch) for three consecutive seasons. Moore will add versatility to this offense with his explosiveness and ability to make plays both outside and in the slot.
It looks like the Browns may be planning on using Moore out of the backfield as well, evidenced by his usage in the preseason. With Kareem Hunt no longer on the team, it makes sense that Elijah Moore may see time in the backfield in order to replace Hunt’s receiving ability out of the backfield. Moore looked like a natural at the position as he took a run outside for 17 yards against the Commanders:
https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1690167738675744768
Moore has received praise from Greg Newsome II, who has had the task of guarding him during training camp, as well as Amari Cooper, who compared himself and Moore to one of the greatest receiving duos of all-time in Torrey Holt and Isaac Bruce. That’s definitely a high bar set by Cooper, but Browns fans can definitely expect Elijah Moore to usurp Donovan Peoples-Jones as the number two receiver this season.