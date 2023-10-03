3 Cleveland Browns who have been disappointments through first 4 weeks
• The big NT has yet to make an appearance
• Cleveland Browns wanted a new deep threat, and he hasn't been that
• Offseason trade has yet to truly pay off
By Randy Gurzi
1. Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver
After he took a reverse and ran for negative 20 yards this Sunday Elijah Moore has seen his stock drop significantly. But even before that play, there wasn't a whole lot to get excited about with Moore, which is beyond disappointing considering how explosive he looked in the offense throughout the offseason.
Added in a trade with the New York Jets, Moore was constantly finding openings in the secondartry during team drills and no one could cover him in one-on-ones. He and Deshaun Watson were also on the same page with the quarterback continually connecting with his new receiver in stride.
Now, through four weeks of the regular season, that hasn't been what we've seen. Moore has been heavily utilized by Cleveland but he's far from efficient. After Sunday's efforts, he now has 17 receptions on 29 targets for just 148 yards. That's just 8.7 yards per reception and 5.1 yards per target.
Moore was also supposed to be a weapon out of the backfield but that's been a letdown as well. He's been given the ball seven times on handoffs for just three yards. Sure, the huge loss kills those stats but even 23 yards rushing on six carries is nothing to get hyped over.
Throw it all together and Moore has 24 touches for 151 yards (an average of just 6.29 yards per touch).
Hardly anyone saw this lack of production coming, making this the Browns biggest disappointment heading into the bye.