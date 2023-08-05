3 Cleveland Browns fighting for their jobs after the Preseason opener
These three members of the Cleveland Browns are in danger of losing their jobs after the team's preseason win over the Jets
By Greg Newland
No. 2: Anthony Schwartz, WR
One player whose welcome has been more than worn out is Cleveland Browns receiver, Anthony Schwartz. And after another disappointing game for Schwartz, he is finally on his last life.
In a game where he was on the field a ton, Schwartz had one catch on one target and a run for seven yards. Not to mention on that run, he fumbled the ball which led to a quick Jets touchdown.
Schwartz really had an opportunity Thursday night to prove himself. As a third-round pick who saw a ton of snaps vs. guys fighting for roster spots, he needed to play better to earn himself a spot.
After using a third-round pick in 2021, I get why Andrew Berry has wanted to give him a shot to develop. At the same time, I have no idea why Berry drafted him that early. The only thing Schwartz has is speed, and if time has proven one thing, you can’t just be fast in the NFL and be a great player.
The addition of Elijah Moore, and draft picks David Bell and Cedric Tillman had all but put a nail in the coffin of the Schwartz era. Couple that with a dreadful performance, and his days are numbered with the Brown organization.