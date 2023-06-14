3 Cleveland Browns franchise records that could fall in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have a long and storied history but they enter 2023 with one of the more talented collection of players they've had in a long time. Sure, we heard this before in 2019 and again in 2021, but the truth is, general manager Andrew Berry has done a great job building a team that has plenty of depth.
Because of this, there's reason to believe the Browns could see a few players set some individual franchise records. With that being said, here are three single season records that could fall in 2023.
3. Browns single-season reception record: Amari Cooper
Current record held by Ozzie Newsome — 89 (1983, 1984), and Kellen Winslow (2006)
In today's NFL, there are a lot of tight ends that operate like oversized wideouts. Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, George Kittle, and Kyle Pitts are just a few that come to mind. But long before any of them, there was Ozzie Newsome who had 662 receptions for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns in 13 seasons with Cleveland.
That included a stretch in 1983 and 1984 when he set Cleveland's single-season record in receptions with 89 — and then tied it in the subsequent campaign. He was eventually tied by Kellen Winslow, who hit the mark in 2006.
Others have come close, including Josh Gordon (87 in 2013), Kevin Johnson (84 in 2001), and Jarvis Landry (83 in 2019) but none have topped it.
With a new approach this season, which includes more dedication to throwing the ball, the record could finally fall. And the player to take it down could very well be Amari Cooper.
Added last season in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. This was while playing in a run-first offense where Jacoby Brissett was throwing the ball. No disrespect to Brissett, but Watson is a clear upgrade.
Not only is Watson an upgrade, but Cooper is healthier following core surgery in the offseason. He's also far better than people realize, and can really prove himself as a legit No. 1 this year.
Seeing him haul in just 12 more receptions to finish with 90 (his career-high is 92 which he had with Dallas in 2020) doesn't feel unrealistic.