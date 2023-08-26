3 Cleveland Browns about to take their last snap with franchise in Preseason Week 4
• A former starter on the way out
• Potential trade piece for another franchise
• Too many chances were already given to this WR
By Randy Gurzi
1. Anthony Schwartz, Wide Receiver
When the Browns announced Anthony Schwartz as their selection at No. 91 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, there were some eyebrows raised.
Schwartz was known for his track star speed but the Auburn product was far from refined. The Browns, however, were desperate for someone who could stretch the field — and it was hard to blame them.
Cleveland was still reeling from their loss to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. And they knew their offense helped Kansas City kill the clock since they had no deep threats and their top wideout (Jarvis Landry) managed just 20 yards on seven receptions.
Schwartz even started out with a bang, catching a 44-yard pass and going for 69 yards in Week 1 against the same Kansas City franchise.
Since that game, however, Schwartz has been a non-factor. He's struggled to stay healthy and to cleanly catch the ball. The drops have continued in the preseason and he even had an ugly fumble on his first touch against the New York Jets.
Cleveland is deep at wide receiver and that includes a few youngsters who should be retained on the practice squad — if possible. That means Schwartz should be on the way out, with Saturday serving as a chance for him to convince another team to roll the dice.