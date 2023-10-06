3 Cleveland Browns that need less time on the field after the bye
The Cleveland Browns enter their bye week after getting dismantled by the Ravens, these three players should lose playing time moving forward.
By Greg Newland
So far we have seen all sides of the Cleveland Browns. We have seen the offense in times of great, bad, and ugly. They handled the tough Titans defense but allowed Pittsburgh to score two defensive touchdowns.
The defense has been elite, but when the team needed them most vs. the Ravens they did finally break giving up a ton of yards, especially on the ground.
While 2-2 heading into the bye week isn’t terrible, beating the Steelers in a very winnable game and being 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the division would be so much better.
Things won’t get any easier as the Browns come out of the bye hosting the 49ers who are as hot as any team in the NFL. Not to mention they have a head coach and play-caller who would openly admit he hates this organization.
If the Browns want to have any chance at all, here are 3 players who need far less playing time moving forward.
Cleveland Browns Player No. 3 - Jordan Elliott
I put Jordan Elliott on this list for two reasons. One, he's the fourth-best player in the current rotation. Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris have all been substantially better and deserve to see more snaps.
Second, I do want to see the rookie, Siaki Ika, get a few snaps per game. Early on he was set back with a foot injury, but hopefully, we will see him active in Week 6.
Ika hasn’t proven anything in the league yet, but we know exactly what we are getting with Elliott which is mediocre play.
Ika doesn’t need to see the field 30 snaps per game, but in obvious running situations, he should start to take snaps from Elliott.