3 Cleveland Browns who still may disappoint during the 2023 season
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Disappointment No. 2 – Grant Delpit
With the Cleveland Browns interviewing Grant Delpit all season as he plays in the final year of his deal, there are still a lot of question marks about his game.
There's no doubt that 2022 was a career year for him as he had 105 tackles and four interceptions, but his play was still far too inconsistent. As I read those stats it actually shocks me how good he looks on paper.
Early in the 2022 season, it felt like the Browns were giving up multiple 50-yard pass plays per game and both Delpit and Denzel Ward appeared to be at the center of attention. If he can’t get his head on straight early in this season, you may see a guy like Rodney McLeod come off the bench.
I’m hopeful with Jim Schwartz as the defensive coordinator and Juan Thornhill being a true half-field safety that Delpit will be successful, but we also must remember he has been injury prone in his career as well.
The Browns also appear to have a weakness at pass rusher, unless someone really breaks out, which puts even more pressure on the secondary to cover longer Luckily, a true 4-3 defense should keep him from having to tackle so many running backs in the open field.
There is no doubt that Delpit is playing for his next contract whether in Cleveland or another NFL organization. Let’s hope the pressure isn’t too much for him to perform.