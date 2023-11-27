3 Cleveland Browns who stood out despite Week 12 defeat
Despite suffering a loss, these three Cleveland Browns gave all they had in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos
By Randy Gurzi
After winning their past three games, the Cleveland Browns were handed a tough loss in Week 12. What made this one so frustrating wasn't the fact that they lost 29-12 but it was how hard they fought back from a 14-0 hole only to see it fall apart thanks to injuries and turnovers.
Cleveland lost Dorian Thompson-Robinson to a concussion as well as Amari Cooper to a rib injury. They even saw Myles Garrett and Martin Emerson head to the sideline at one point, and while their injuries didn't seem to be too troubling, it did take them off the field. That's not ideal especially when Anthony Walker and Denzel Ward were already out.
In the end, this loss doesn't hurt their playoff standings but it could have a ripple effect if DTR misses time. And while we have plenty of time to reflect on what went wrong, there are some players who should be praised for their work in Denver. Here we look at three Browns who stood out despite the loss.
3. Jerome Ford, Running Back
The Broncos came into this one with a weak run defense and Jerome Ford was able to take advantage of that. Well, sort of. He did run incredibly well and averaged 7.2 yards per attempt. The problem was that he was given just nine carries on the day.
Ford, who is starting in place of an injured Nick Chubb, went for 65 yards on his nine attempts. He added 14 yards on four receptions but it was his work on the ground that stood out. And he should have been given the ball more often.
Not only did Cleveland throw it too often but they gave Kareem Hunt seven rushes and he did what he's done all year — average three yards per attempt. Hunt excites the fans when he jumps over players but his vision was awful on Sunday and he continually ran into traffic rather than the open holes. Ford, on the other hand, was on fire and deserved to carry the load in this one.