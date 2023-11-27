Cleveland Browns need to turn to Joe Flacco if Dorian Thompson-Robinson misses time
P.J. Walker cannot start for the Cleveland Browns if Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out in Week 13, which would mean Joe Flacco would get the call
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns once again have questions about the quarterback position. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson just made his first career start on the road and was finally starting to look comfortable. He led them back from a 14-0 deficit and not only made it 14-12, but it should have been tied if not for a dropped two-point conversion from Amari Cooper.
Sadly, he was unable to complete the comeback after being sent to the locker room with a concussion. With him out, the Broncos ran away with it and won 29-12. One of the major reasons was the way P.J. Walker struggled.
The backup quarterback went 6-of-13 for 56 yards and was sacked four times — one of which was for a safety. He also fumbled twice, losing one of them. Throw in the fact that he has a 6-to-16 career touchdown-to-interception ratio and the Browns simply cannot lean on him in Week 13 if DTR is out.
That would mean Joe Flacco would get the call. And he absolutely should considering what we've seen out of Walker. Not only that, but we saw as recently as 2022 that Flacco can still push the ball downfield which is something this offense needs.
Flacco, who made a career out of beating the Browns during his 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, might be 38 years old but he still has a rocket for an arm. Cleveland fans know this since Flacco went for 307 yards and four touchdowns against Cleveland in a Week 2 win for the Jets. In fact, that was his second-straight 300-yard performance.
Cleveland is blessed to have a championship-caliber defense but they will waste them if their quarterback continues to turn the ball over. Flacco, who has 42,320 yards with 232 touchdowns and 147 picks is the guy that can do this for them. He's not the player he was when he won a Super Bowl in 2012 but he can be a game manager — which is all they need.