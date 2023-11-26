3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 12 against Denver
These 3 Cleveland Browns are looking to help advance the Browns to 8-3 against the Denver Broncos.
The Cleveland Browns are in Colorado as they take on the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City. The Cleveland Browns are looking to advance their record to 8-3 and extend their winning streak to four, while Denver is currently on a four-game winning streak and are looking to make it five in a row.
Here are three Cleveland Browns to keep an eye on as they look to advance to 8-3 against the Denver Broncos:
3. Grant Delpit, S
Grant Delpit is having himself a Pro Bowl 2023 season, leading the Browns in tacklers with 66 total tackles. Delpit has been a consistent force for Cleveland this season, totaling five or more tackles in every game except for one. Delpit has allowed 190 yards and a touchdown on 20 completions this season but has a career-lowest 9.5 yards per completion average.
- 10 Games
- 66 Total Tackles (52 Solo - 14 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 2 Quarterback Hits
- 3 Passes Defended
- 1 Interceotion
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Look for Grant Delpit to have five or more tackles for the eighth consecutive game as the Safety aims to keep Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense out of the endzone.
2. Sione Takitaki, LB
Sione Takitaki is coming from a five-tackle game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he racked up three solo tackles and a stuffed pass. Takitaki, who had his career-best season cut short last year due to a torn ACL, has made his presence known throughout the season despite his numbers.
- 9 Games
- 23 Total Tackles (15 Solo - 8 Assisted - 3 For Loss)
- 2 Sacks
- 2 Quarterback Hits
- 2 Passes Defended
- 1 Interception
Look for Takitaki to have at least three total tackles against the Broncos as the Browns defense tries to keep Russ and the offense reliant on the run game.
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
The rookie quarterback out of UCLA was given the keys to the Browns offense for the second time this season last week and got his first win as a starting quarterback. DTR was 24/43 for 165 yards and one interception. Thompson-Robinson looked more confident under center in his second start, only giving up one takeaway, unlike in his first start when he turned the ball over three times in the week four loss to Baltimore.
- 4 Games
- 44/80 Completeions (55% Completion Percentage)
- 295 Passing Yards (73.8 Yards Per Game AVG)
- 16 First Downs
- 4 Interceptions
- 7 Rushes
- 44 Rushing Yards
- 3 First Downs
- 1 Fumble
Expect Dorian Thompson-Robinson to look even more comfortable under center in his third start and try to keep his turnover to a minimum while moving the ball down the field using the weapons surrounding him conservatively.