3 Cleveland Browns that stood out on offense against the Eagles
• A walking big play threat
• A QB ready for more
• A talent that can't be ignored
Browns offensive standout No. 2: Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Given how Dorian Thompson-Robinson has handled himself in his two previous preseason performances, it was only a matter of time before head coach Kevin Stefanski gave the fifth-round rookie some more meaningful snaps. And once again DTR did not disappoint.
Thompson-Robinson played the entire first half against the Eagles. Even though it wasn't against the Eagles starters, it could be argued that Philadelphia’s second defensive unit has more talent than a handful of NFL teams. Although DTR was unable to get the Browns into the endzone during the first half, the rookie showed the type of poise that you do not often see out of a day three rookie quarterback.
Even though DTR is a highly athletic quarterback, he's not leaning solely on that attribute to find success. He navigates the pocket well and has a natural feel for avoiding pass rushers. Even though the Eagles applied consistent pressure, they were only able to sack DTR one time in the first half.
Thompson-Robinson converted on third downs five times through the air and one time on fourth down with his legs. Two of his final three drives resulted in field goals giving the Browns an 8-3 lead going into halftime. DTR finished the half going 13 of 25 for 164 yards with a quarterback rating of 72.8.
While that will bring his average down, considering the step up in competition, it was definitely a successful outing for the rookie signal caller. DTR is clearly the backup of the future for the Browns, but one begins to wonder…is that future now?