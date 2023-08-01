The Other Guys: A look at Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Taking a closer look at the other guys in the Cleveland Browns quarterback room.
Many fans believe the Browns finally have their long-awaited franchise quarterback after acquiring Deshaun Watson from Houston before the 2022 season.
We’ve all seen how Watson and Dobbs look in the starting position.
Now it’s time to look at the two other Cleveland quarterbacks.
Kellen Mond
Texas A&M Aggies - 6’3 217lbs - 2021: Rd. 3 Pick 66 - Minnesota Vikings
Texas A&M Aggies Career:
- 46 Games
- 801/1358 Passing
- 9,661 Passing Yards (210 AVG/G)
- 71 Touchdowns
- 27 Interceptions
- 438 Rushing Attempts
- 1609 Rushing Yards (35.0 AVG/G)
- 22 Touchdowns
Minnesota Vikings Career:
- 1 Game
- 2/3 Passing
- 5 Yards
6.12 Gade - Good backup with the potential to develop into a starter
Strengths:
- Quiet lower body when working through progressions
- Delivers most throws from a balanced platform
- Alters arm slot to deliver the ball around bodies and arms
- Tight spiral
- Relatively Accurate when throwing on the run
- Able to break the pocket and move the sticks with chunk play scrambles
Weaknesses:
- Deep passes are often flat and overthrown
- Highly inconsistent when working with anticipation
- Shies away from big-play opportunities to take shorter passes
- Will miss late safety movement indicating incoming blitz
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
UCLA Bruins - 6’1 191lbs - 2023: Rd. 5 Pick 140 - (Cleveland Browns)
UCLA Bruins Career:
- 50 Games
- 860/1359 Passing
- 10,710 Passing Yards (214.2 AVG/G)
- 88 Touchdowns
- 36 Interceptions
- 471 Rushing Attempts
- 1826 Rushing Yards (36.5 AVG/G)
- 28 Touchdowns
- Dual-threat quarterback who has shown he can win from the pocket, outside the pocket, on the move, and as a runner
- Has a quick release
- Tight spiral
- Above average accuracy
- Ability to make defenders miss while on the run
- Made short, medium, and deep passes consistently
- Mental and physical toughness
- An intelligent quarterback who made checks at the line and made audibles off pre-snap reads
Weaknesses:
- Slim and slender frame could have durability issues
- Decision-making and reads can be questionable
- Needs to consistently set feet and not throw off platform when not needed
- Will occasionally leave the pocket too quickly instead of moving up
- Needs to protect the ball better when running
The Browns have gone above and beyond supplying the team with quarterback talent, which has been a constant issue for Cleveland since their return in 1999.