Browns Deshaun Watson connecting with all his weapons in camp
Deshaun Watson has started to form a connection with all his weapons during the Cleveland Browns 2023 training camp.
By Josh Brown
The Cleveland Browns offense has been owning camp since day one. There have been shots of Watson hitting everyone from number one wideout Amari Cooper to backup tight end Jordan Akins.
Every time he hits a new guy with a nice pass we get another video of how he is connecting with this player or that player.
On Saturday, it was David Njoku.
A couple days ago it was Elijah Moore showing that chemistry with Watson.
Earlier in camp it was Watson and Donovan Peoples-Jones
The point here is that maybe when you have a top ten, potentially top five, quarterback running the offense, he makes it look easy. Watson knows where he wants to go with the ball with every throw.
He has shown pinpoint accuracy and timing since stepping on the practice field. This is an offense being built to suit him, and you can see it blossoming before your eyes. Even Anthony Schwartz is catching passes now.
Cleveland fans, this is what having a great quarterback is. He makes everyone else's job easier, and they make him look good at times. It is really that simple.
This is something we have not seen in 20-plus years, so it is hard to fathom, but great quarterbacks make this kind of impact on any team. That's why you constantly hear that a great quarterback can cover up a lot of weaknesses on a team.
When you combine the leadership shown with the incredible throws, you get an offense and a qb ready to show the rest of the NFL that they are for real.