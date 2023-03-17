3 Cleveland Browns targets whose price may be sliding
Browns Free Agent Target No. 1: Mecole Hardman, WR
Perhaps the slowest position of all this free agency has been at wide receiver. It feels like in the last three offseasons we have seen a bunch of no-names get $10 million plus per year and then do nothing.
With limited deals and only two guys even touching $10 million per year, the Cleveland Browns should look to sign another wide receiver to go with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Originally, I expected a guy like Mecole Hardman to be a bit too expensive, but now it looks like you could get him for $4-6 million per year. At age 25, this could be another three-year deal with basically a team option in year three to see how things go.
Hardman has always been overshadowed in Kansas City, but in his first three seasons, he had over 500 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns in four total seasons. 2022 was a disappointment with only 34 targets and 25 catches, but he has proven he can be an elite third receiver on an NFL roster in previous years.
I know there is some excitement around Jerry Jeudy but given that you would likely have to give up your second-round pick and possibly a player to get him, I would sign Harman in a second.
Originally, some thought Hardman could get up to $8 million per year. As time passes the deal should only get better for Berry and the Browns. Let’s hope the thought of playing with Deshaun Watson is a positive for Hardman.