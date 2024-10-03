3 Cleveland Browns to watch against Commanders in Week 5
The Cleveland Browns dropped a close one last Sunday in the desert against Gardner Mishew and the Las Vegas Raiders 20-16. This week, the Browns head to Landover, Maryland, to take on the red-hot 3-1 Washington Commanders.
Jayden Daniels and the Commanders have caught the National Football League off-guard, sitting atop the NFC East and on a three-game winning streak. According to Pro Football Focus, the Commanders enter Week Five with the seventh-ranked offense and the 31st-ranked Defense, while the Browns have the eighth-ranked defense and 28th-ranked offense.
With the Browns looking to get their second win of the season, here are three Browns to watch in Week Five:
Jerome Ford, RB
Jerome Ford rushed for 58 yards, four first downs on ten carries, and averaged 5.8 yards per attempt last Sunday against the Raiders. Ford also caught seven passes for 27 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per reception. Washington allowed James Connor to rush for 104 yards last week and a combined 181 rushing yards to the Cardinals. This season, opposing teams are averaging 136.5 rushing yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry against the Commanders, with 546 yards allowed and three touchdowns on 104 carries through four games.
2024:
- 4 Games
- 39 Rushing Attempts
- 203 Rushing Yards (50.8 Yards Per Game)
- 13 Rushing First Downs
- 1 Rushing Touchdowns
- 17 Receptions
- 85 Receiving Yards (5.0 Yards Per Reception)
- 2 Receiving First Downs
Look for Jerome Ford to rush for at least 70 yards and catch four receptions for over 20 yards.
Ronnie Hickman Jr, S
Ronnie Hickman Jr recorded six total tackles, one stop, and allowed two receptions against the Raiders in Week Four. Hickman has seen an increase in action since taking over Juan Thornhill’s starting role after he was placed on the IR following the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Through four games, Hickman has allowed three receptions on five targeted passes for 40 yards and 13.3 yards per reception.
2024:
- 4 Games
- 14 Total Tackles (14 Solo)
- 3 Receptions Allowed (60%)
- 13.3 Yards Per Reception Allowed
- 1 Pass Defended
- 1 Stop
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Look for Ronnie Hickman to record at least four tackles and not allow a touchdown against the Commanders.
Deshaun Watson, QB
Deshaun Watson completed 24 of his 32 attempted passes for 176 yards, averaged 5.5 yards per attempt, one touchdown and an interception and rushed for 32 yards on eight carries and averaged four yards per attempt last Sunday against the Raiders. Watson has a 61.5 completion percentage through four games, completing 91 of his 148 attempted passes for 727 yards, 36 first downs, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Watson has also rushed for 117 yards, six first downs, one touchdown, and four fumbles on 22 carries. Opposing offenses are averaging 233.3 passing yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game against the Commanders, with 933 passing yards and ten touchdowns allowed through four games. This season, Watson is averaging 22 completions for 181.8 yards and one touchdown per game with a 74.4 quarterback rating.
2024:
- 4 Games
- 91/148 Completions (61.5%)
- 727 Passing Yards (181.8 Yards Per Game)
- 36 Passing First Downs
- 4 Passing Touchdowns
- 3 Interceptions
- 22 Carries
- 117 Rushing Yards (5.3 Yards Per Carry)
- 6 Rushing First Down
- 4 Fumbles
Look for Deshaun Watson to pass for over 180 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders.