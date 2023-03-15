3 Cleveland Browns trade targets amidst Colts fire sale
Cleveland Browns trade target No. 2: Kenny Moore II, CB
At first glance, the Browns have a stout cornerback corps. Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson have all played very well — with Emerson exceeding expectations as a rookie third-round pick last year. They even brought back A.J. Green on a one-year deal just before the legal tampering period began.
While all four can play, the Browns don't really have a true nickel corner. Newsome has been the best of the bunch but he prefers to play on the outside. Ward and Emerson aren't options in that role either as Emerson looks like a linebacker and needs to play on the boundary. Ward, who is the top-paid defensive back in Cleveland, typically covers No. 1 wideouts.
All of that being said, they could call the Colts and see if Kenny Moore II is available. Undrafted out of Valdosta State, Moore has been with Indianapolis since 2017 and has been a starter since 2018. He has 423 tackles, 49 pass defenses, and 14 picks in his career. He's also very experienced in the slot, taking 505 snaps in that role in 2022.
Moore is coming off his least productive NFL season, which is why the Colts might be willing to move on. But for the Browns, it could be worth a roll of the dice to see if he can come in and return to the form he showed during a Pro Bowl campaign in 2021.