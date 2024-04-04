3 Cleveland Browns who could be traded during the NFL Draft
If the Browns wanted more draft capital, they could try and move these 3 veterans
By Randy Gurzi
With only five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, it's a safe bet to assume the Cleveland Browns will be open for business. General manager Andrew Berry has always been seen as an aggressive GM but he's also never been afraid to trade down and add more draft picks.
Cleveland fans have had to wait around on draft day a lot over the past two seasons, with the Browns not going on the clock until No. 68 in 2022 and No. 74 in 2023. While they surely hope the team keeps pick No. 54 this year, it wouldn't be a bad person idea to trade veterans at positions of strength to add picks during Days 2 and 3.
With that being said, here are the three players most likely to be on the block during the draft.
3. Pierre Strong, RB
Needing depth at running back in 2023, the Browns sent backup offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley, Jr. to the New England Patriots in exchange for Pierre Strong. A fourth-round pick out of South Dakota State the prior year, Strong ended up filling roles as both a change of pace back and kick returner.
This season, he's looking up at Nyheim Hines on the depth chart as the veteran can take each of those roles from him. In addition to Hines, Strong finds himself behind D’Onta Foreman and Jerome Ford on the depth chart — plus Nick Chubb will be back at some point.
Cleveland won't get a lot for Strong but some team in need of running back depth might be willing to part with a late pick, especially if they miss out on someone they were targeting.