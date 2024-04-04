3 Cleveland Browns who could be traded during the NFL Draft
If the Browns wanted more draft capital, they could try and move these 3 veterans
By Randy Gurzi
2. David Bell, WR
Cleveland has been diligent in adding to their receiving corps over the past few seasons. In 2022, they added Amari Cooper via trade and selected David Bell in the third round of the NFL Draft. Then in 2023, they traded for Elijah Moore and used another third-round pick on a wideout, this time selecting Cedric Tillman.
Cooper turned out to be a steal and gave the Browns more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two years — becoming the first player in franchise history to do so. Moore was solid in 2023 with 640 yards and two touchdowns on 59 receptions.
Even with their performances, the Browns wanted more depth and added Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos. That means players such as Tillman and Bell are on the chopping block, with Bell being in the most danger of not being on the roster in 2024.
There’s a chance the Browns continue to develop him but they’re also showing interest in wide receivers leading up to the draft. That’s another sign one of their returning players could be on the way out — and Bell makes the most sense.
Entering year three, they know more about him than Tillman. That’s why they could dangle him in a trade while planning to continue to work with the Tennessee product.
Bell enters his third season with 381 yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns. Two of his scores came in Week 18 and while that was against backups, he still proved he could make plays when the opportunity arose. That might be enough to get them a late-round pick during the draft.