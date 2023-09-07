3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 1 against Cincinnati
2. Myles Garrett, DE
Myles Garrett has been a wrecking ball in his career vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. He averages 1.2 sacks per game against them. Up from his career per-game average of .89 sacks per game. An average that is tied for the best mark in league history. In five games vs. a Joe Burrow-led Bengals, he has eight sacks and two forced fumbles.
A player of Garrett's skill level is someone who you are always watching, and waiting to make a play. However, against the Bengals, this pure dominance he has displayed in his career makes him stand out even more. He has registered 1.5 or more sacks in his last four meetings against Burrow. He's already an All-Pro, but he takes it to a different level against Cincinnati.
It should be said that in recent meetings the Bengals have had a very poor offensive line. This offseason they added four-time pro bowler Orlando Brown Jr. The former Raven and Chief is a top offensive tackle in the NFL, but when facing Garrett, that still does not seem to matter. In their last matchup, he registered five pressures and a sack vs. Brown.
In a vastly improved defense with a scheme that should favor Garrett. One should only assume that he is going to continue his dominance in Week 1 when we finally get to see him and the defense in action. Don't be surprised if Garrett registers multiple sacks and starts what could be a Defensive Player of the Year season with a bang.