3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 10 against Baltimore
These 3 Cleveland Browns are looking to even the season series at 1-1 with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10.
The Cleveland Browns will face their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, for the second and final time this year on Sunday in Baltimore. Cleveland is looking to inch closer to first place in the AFC North and separate themselves from Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, who are also 5-3, with a victory over the Ravens. Here are three Browns to keep an eye on in their Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens:
3. Juan Thornhill, S
In week 4, Juan Thornhill totaled seven tackles against the Ravens, who went on to beat Cleveland 24-3. Thornhill and Grant Delpit have emerged into one of the league's premiere safety duos with a combined 87 tackles through 9 weeks. In the past four games, Thornhill has recorded 21 total tackles (16 solo - 5 assisted).
- 7 Games
- 34 Total Tackles (25 Solo - 9 Assisted)
- 1 Quarterback Hit
- 1 Pass Defended
- 12/20 Completed passes allowed (60.0%)
- 126 Receiving Yards Allowed
- 2 Touchdowns Allowed
Cleveland has been one of the best passing defenses in the NFL this season and adding Thornhill to play the deep safety spot is a major reason why. Look for him to remain a force in the secondary and help shut down the Ravens' passing game.
2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has played a large part in the Browns defense, with 38 total tackles on the season. JOK is currently tied for first in the National Football League with 14 Tackles for loss/ no gain this season. In Cleveland’s loss to the Ravens in week four, JOK had the second most tackles with a combined eight tackles, just one less than Anthony Walker Jr. Owusu-Koramoah has 38 total tackles on the season, which is second most of all Browns defenders.
- 8 Games
- 38 Total Tackles (28 Solo - 10 Assisted - 10 For Loss)
- 1 Sack
- 2 Quarterback Hits
- 1 Pass Defended
Look for JOK to prevent the Ravens offense from gaining momentum down the field with the run and containing Lamar Jackson from any major rushes. This defense has leaned heavily on the third-year linebacker and that will remain the case this weekend.
1. Deshaun Watson, QB
Deshaun Watson will make his second appearance against the Ravens and his first against Lamar Jackson as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Watson will be making his second consecutive start since being reactivated from the rotator cuff injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Titans. Last week against the Cardinals, Watson went 19/30 for 219 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Watson also rushed for 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.7 yards a carry. Look for Watson to put the Browns in a position to win the game with his third game of the year with over 200 passing yards, over 15 rushing yards and at least one passing touchdown.