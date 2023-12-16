3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 15 against Chicago
These 3 Cleveland Browns are looking to bring their team to 9-5 on the year and closer to securing a playoff berth.
The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns haven’t been able to catch a break all season when it comes to injuries, but that hasn’t kept them from the win column, as Cleveland has a record of 9-5 and is on the brink of making a playoff appearance.
On the other hand, Chicago is 5-8, fourth in the NFC North, and will most likely miss the playoffs for a third straight year. Here are three Browns to watch as they try to advance to 9-5 and keep their Wild Card hopes alive:
3. Greg Newsome II, CB
Greg Newsome II is having one of the best seasons of his young career and is on track to surpass his personal best 2022 numbers. This season, Newsome recorded his first career interception, then four weeks later, recorded his second. Newsome has allowed just 55.1% of passes thrown his way to be completed, his lowest percentage since joining the league. He's just two tackles away from breaking his career-high 42, which he set through 15 games in 2022.
- 11 Games
- 27/49 Copletetions Allowed (55.1%)
- 2 Touchdowns Allowed
- 40 Total Tackles (28 Solo - 12 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 0.5 Sacks
- 2 Interceptions
- 1 Defensive Touchdown
- 9 Passes Defended
Look for Newsome’s streak of three or more tackles, which started in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, to continue this Sunday against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.
2. David Njoku, TE
David Njoku has been a consistent force all season for the Browns, using his size and strength to move the ball downfield. Njoku leads the Browns in receiving touchdowns with four and is second in both receiving first downs, 27, and receiving yards, 600. Njoku has had eight straight games with five or more targets and has caught four or more passes in each game during that streak, except for Week 13, when he only totaled two receptions.
- 13 Games
- 59 Receptions
- 600 Receiving Yards (46.2 Yards Per Game)
- 27 Receiving First Downs
- 4 Touchdowns
Look for David Njoku to be targeted more than five times and bring in at least four receptions as Njoku and Flacco’s chemistry continues to build against the Chicago Bears.
1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is another member of the Browns defense that is having a career-best season in 2023. JOK is the second leading tackler on the Browns roster, with just two tackles separating Owusu-Koramoah and Grant Delpit, who currently leads the Browns with 80. JOK also leads the Browns in tackles for loss with 16 and is tied for fifth most sacks with 2.5 on the year.
- 13 Games
- 78 Total Tackles (54 Solo - 34 Assisted - 16 For Loss)
- 2.5 Sacks
- 4 Quarterback Hits
- 2 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumble
Look for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to keep Justin Fields contained behind the line, under 60 rushing yards, and extend his streak of five or more tackles to six weeks.