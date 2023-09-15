3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 2 against Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore was Cleveland’s top receiver in Week 1, catching three passes for 43 yards and rushing twice for 19 yards.
Moore and Amari Cooper were both targeted seven times in the Browns victory.
Due to the weather conditions last Sunday, Deshaun Watson had trouble hitting his receivers with the accuracy he would have liked to, which means Moore and his fellow receivers couldn’t perform at their highest level.
Patrick Peterson struggled to find his footing in week one as the Steelers gave up over 220 passing yards to Brock Purdy and the 49ers.
Elijah Moore, who has quickly became Watson’s WR2, will look to increase his receptions against a struggling Steelers secondary in dryer weather.