Cleveland Browns breakout star candidate for Week 2 is offensive missing link
The Cleveland Browns breakout star candidate for Week 2 is the missing link that Kevin Stefanski and Deshaun Watson needed to take this offense to the next level.
The Cleveland Browns head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week two on Monday Night Football. Here is a Browns candidate to make a name for himself on the national stage.
Streaks are made to be broken. Last Sunday in the season opener the Cleveland Browns took out the defending AFC North champions, 24-3. For the Browns, it was the first season-opening home victory since 2004.
Now they turn their attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on their oldest rival on Monday Night Football. Cleveland hasn't won a regular season game in Pittsburgh since 2003. A game under the lights on the national stage is as good of a time as any to end yet another streak.
The Steelers are coming off a lackluster performance that saw the San Francisco 49ers take them to the proverbial woodshed in front of their home fans, a feat the Browns will look to replicate. The Steelers are familiar with most of Cleveland’s roster, however, there is one offensive weapon that will be looking to introduce himself to the rivalry.
Browns breakout star candidate for Week 2: Elijah Moore
Even though the Browns thoroughly dominated the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener, the offense never really truly got out of second gear. Steady sheets of rain led to neither team to be able to establish any consistent passing attack in the first half. Kevin Stefanski and the Browns pivoted to a more traditional offensive approach coming out of the half.
Even with a diminished version of their passing attack, Elijah Moore led the Browns in receiving with three receptions for 43 yards. Moore also carried the ball twice for 19 yards. All 19 of those yards came on one run where the shifty wideout reversed field and displayed the playmaking ability that made him coveted in the 2021 NFL Draft.
In Week 2, the Browns will once again look to expand their passing offense. For Deshaun Watson and this offense to realize their explosive potential Moore will need to play a significant role. Moore’s unique skill set will allow him to be the catalyst for the passing game, not just as a receiver but as an indicator of coverage, and as the move piece to take advantage of matchups.
Expect to see Moore involved early and often Monday night, and do not be surprised if the versatile receiver both catches and runs for touchdowns against Pittsburgh. The Browns are looking to be dynamic in 2023 and that begins and ends with weaponizing number eight.