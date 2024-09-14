3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 2 against the Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a rough 33-17 Week One loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home and are looking to get their first win Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida.
The Browns were forced to make roster adjustments this week after losing multiple players to injuries, including David Njoku and Juan Thornhill.
Jacksonville is also trying to forget their loss to the Dolphins and secure a victory at home. Here are three Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 2 against the Jaguars:
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a constant nuisance to the Cowboys' offense, playing 63 defensive snaps, recording nine total tackles, and a pass defended last Sunday. Owusu-Koramoah had his best Week One numbers to date, and this week will be no different against a Jaguars offense that struggled to move the ball against the Dolphins. Through three seasons, Owusu-Koramoah is averaging five tackles in Week Two games, with 15 total.
Look for JOK to record at least seven total tackles and help keep the Jaguars to under 130 rushing yards.
Jerry Jeudy, WR
Jerry Jeudy caught three passes for 25 yards, averaged 8.2 yards per reception, had two first downs, and a touchdown in his Browns debut last Sunday. Jeudy exited the game following his touchdown reception in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.
He was seen heading into the blue medical tent but is expected to play Sunday. In Week Two games, Jeudy is averaging 2.7 receptions for 32.7 receiving yards and an average of 12.3 yards per reception in Week Two games with eight total receptions for 98 yards through three games. Jeudy's success against the Jaguars will rely heavily on Deshaun Watson's ability to make clean and accurate passes.
Look for Jeudy to catch at least four passes for over 50 yards against the Jaguars this Sunday.
Za’Darius Smith, DE
Za’Darius Smith came up big at the end of the second quarter last week when he sacked Dak Prescott on third down with under a minute remaining in the first half to force the Cowboys to kick a field goal. Smith finished Week 1 with three total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and a quarterback hit.
In seven career Week 2 games, Smith is averaging 2.4 tackles and 0.3 sacks, with 17 total tackles and two sacks. Tag team partners Smith and Garrett are expected to keep Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense under constant pressure, and the Browns will need to capitalize on that to capture their first win of the year.
Look for Smith to record at least two tackles and two hurries for the Browns this Sunday.