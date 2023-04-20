3 Cleveland Browns who need to be more consistent in 2023
1. Browns Tight End, David Njoku
When fans think of tight end David Njoku, they think he's one of the elite tight ends in the NFL today. For as much as we all love the Chief, let's be honest, he isn't at that level — and that isn't a knock to him.
Njoku has proven he can be a reliable pass catcher and he really buckled down and become a good blocking tight end, but he lacks consistency.
Last season wasn't bad for Njoku, catching 58 passes (a career-high) for 628 yards, and four touchdowns, equaling his career-high from three other seasons. He had a five-game stretch early in the season where he caught 30 passes for 379 yards and one touchdown.
Unfortunately, he would miss the next two games due to injury. He wasn't quite the same after that as he only eclipsed the 50-yard plateau just one time, in a 23-10 Week 13 loss to the Bengals. He also scored a touchdown in that game.
This season, Njoku will have Deshaun Watson throwing him the ball all season, as opposed to just six games a season ago. There will be a full offseason program to get in sync with Watson, which could mean good things for the Browns.
The ball is going to be spread around this season, so Njoku's numbers might not surpass those of a season ago, but that doesn't mean he can't be better and more consistent. He will have wide receivers Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore (who was acquired via trade), and free-agent signing Marquise Goodwin.
If those receivers are doing their thing, it could open up more opportunities for Njoku to see the ball. Nick Chubb will also see his fair share of touches so the blocking will yet again be crucial for this team to succeed.
Njoku isn't on the level of Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews, but he doesn't have to be either of those players to be a consistent player that contributes to a hopeful playoff team. He said he put on some muscle weight, which is a scary thought for opposing defenders.
The Browns went out and signed tight end Jordan Atkins, which could mean the end of Harrison Bryant in Cleveland, which would mean Njoku would be on the field even more, which opens up more chances for targets.