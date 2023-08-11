3 Commanders to watch for against the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns face the Washington Commanders on Friday and these 3 opposing players are worth keeping an eye on
1. First Round Draft Pick Emmanuel Forbes, Cornerback
Emmanuel Forbes, the cornerback from Mississippi State, was the 16th overall pick this year. He's expected to be a Day 1 starter, and therefore he may go up against the Browns top receiver on the field of Friday.
It's likely Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones won't be used a great deal if at all, leaving Cedric Tillman and Elijah Moore to be the main receiving threats.
For whatever reason, Moore has been the most hyped Browns wide receiver addition since Andre "Bad Moon" Rison. Hence, this should be an excellent opportunity to see how he matches up against other young talents.
How good is Forbes? Playing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the SEC, Forbes returned six interceptions for touchdowns, setting a new FBS career record, among his 14 total career picks.
He also totaled 150 tackles in 35 total games, including 6.5 tackles for loss plus 20 passes defended and one quarterback sack. To top it off, he blocked a field goal attempt versus Texas A&M which was taken back to the House. "Real players play special teams" so let’s keep an eye on this guy.
He posted a 4.35 40-yard dash at the Combine. However, the Commanders are now listing Forbes at 180 pounds, after the Combine weighed him at only 166 pounds.
They were probably smart to send him to the weight room to bulk him up, even if it means losing a few ticks off his 40-yard dash time. The NFL is not a kid’s league, and he will need to administer a beating and take a few shots as well. In any case, it should be an awesome matchup on Friday night against Cleveland's young wide receivers.