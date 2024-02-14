3 cost-effective RBs the Browns should target in free agency
If the Cleveland Browns want to find a decent running back without breaking the bank, they should look at these 3 pending free agents
By Randy Gurzi
When Nick Chubb comes back, there’s no denying he will be the primary running back for the Cleveland Browns once again. While that cannot be debated, we also don’t know when he will return. Chubb suffered a tear of the ACL and MCL which required two surgeries to repair. That’s left his timetable for a return somewhat murky.
Knowing he might not be back by Week 1, and understanding it would be smart to ease him back in once he is healthy, the Browns would be wise to add someone capable of carrying the load. Some big names are heading to free agency this offseason including Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Derrick Henry but Cleveland doesn’t need to break the bank. Instead, they should target one of these three cost-effective running backs.
3. A.J. Dillon
Added in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boston College, A.J. Dillon has had a good bit of success with the Green Bay Packers. An absolute bulldozer at 6-foot-0 and 247 pounds, Dillon has 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first four seasons in the NFL.
He’s also been solid in the passing game with 86 receptions for 763 yards and two touchdowns. Now entering free agency, he might not return to Green Bay, where they’re still leaning heavily on Aaron Jones.
In Cleveland, Dillon would be able to carry the load while Chubb rehabs, and when No. 24 is back, he would be a great No. 2. Dillon, who averages 4.1 yards per rush in his career, would also be capable of replacing Kareem Hunt as a short-yardage back, which could also help keep Chubb from taking excessive hits when everyone knows the run is coming.