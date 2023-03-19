3 current Cleveland Browns who benefit most from free agency additions
Browns benefiting from free agency: No. 1 - Myles Garrett, EDGE
Some of the moves made in free agency really won't bode well for current members of the Browns defensive line. Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliott each have to feel as though they're on notice following a flurry of defensive tackle signings. But that's not the case for everyone on the front four.
While some of the younger players know they have to step up to earn a roster spot, Myles Garrett is going to welcome the new faces with open arms. At just 27 years of age, Garrett is already the franchise leader in sacks with 74.5 in his first six NFL seasons.
He also has the individual season record for Cleveland with 16 — which he recorded in both 2021 and 2022.
To put it simply, he's been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the entire league. However, he's also rarely had consistent help on the line.
Players such as Jadeveon Clowney, Olivier Vernon, and Sheldon Richardson have all been there at one time or another but outside of Richardson, those players weren't always durable. This is why Garrett has to love the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson, who will be a major presence at defensive tackle.
Not only will he draw attention, but Ogbo Okoronkwo is also a huge addition that Garrett will benefit from. An ascending pass-rusher, Okoronkwo had his best season in 2022 with the Texans and is set to be the No. 2 pass rusher in Cleveland.
Don't be surprised if the added talent — coupled with the arrival of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator — leads to the best season we've seen yet from Garrett.