3 current Cleveland Browns now on the bubble after early free agency moves
1. Anthony Schwartz, WR
This one might not seem as obvious but believe it or not, the fact that the Cleveland Browns have yet to sign a free agent wide receiver doesn't necessarily bode well for Anthony Schwartz.
After two seasons in the league, it's clear that Schwartz isn't the player they hoped he would be when they drafted him out of Auburn. And instead of improving, he actually took a step in the wrong direction this past season.
Due to his struggles, there were expectations that Cleveland would go out and try to land a replacement for Schwartz but so far, it's been quiet. The Browns have been linked to players such as Jerry Juedy but with Denver's high asking price, no trade has happened.
They've also reportedly had internal discussions about Mecole Hardman and one of their newest players, Juan Thornhill, is actively recruiting his former teammate. Again, all has been quiet on that front as well.
Even so, it's not looking good for Schwartz for two reasons.
One, the wide receiver market isn't cold, it's frozen. Last year, players such as Christian Kirk were getting overpaid but in 2023, teams haven't broken the bank for mid-tier receivers. This opens the door for Cleveland to land a No. 3 wideout at an incredibly affordable rate. There are still options out there and it wouldn't be surprising to see them pull the trigger, especially if prices continue to slide.
Reason two, the Browns have filled almost all of their holes. With Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Juan Thornhill, and Jordan Akins all signed, they have addressed everything other than wide receiver. This means they can focus on the position with pick No. 42 and it's another solid class.
With that being the case, it's hard to see Schwartz being a top four option in 2023 and if he's not, the Browns really don't need to hang on any longer.