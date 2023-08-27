3 Defenders that stood out in the Browns preseason finale
• A sweet homecoming
• A tone setter in the secondary
• A frontal assault
Defensive standout No. 3: The Browns defensive line
Is it cheating to list an entire positional group? Probably. But it's also true. The Browns starting defensive line against the Chiefs was causing havoc on every snap.
Both defensive ends, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Za’Darius Smith, were manhandling the Chiefs offensive tackles and setting up shop behind the line of scrimmage. Both Okoronkwo and Smith registered solo tackles in their limited action, with Okoronkwo notching a tackle for loss.
Cleveland's defensive tackles were all pushing pockets and stuffing any inside run attempts. Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Siaki Ika were playing bully ball with the Chiefs interior offensive line. Even Jordan Elliott was getting in on the action.
The only real tangible success Kansas City was able to generate against the Browns starting defensive front came in the screen game, a tactic many teams may be forced to employ against this front. But it should be noted that the D-line was doing this without one of the greatest gamewreckers in the NFL, Myles Garrett. When you add Garrett to the mix, this might be the most impressive unit that Jim Schwartz had ever had at his disposal.
Just from the brief action we have seen from this defensive front in the preseason, it's safe to say that opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators are not going to be getting restful sleep heading into their matchups with the Browns this season.