3 defensive ends Browns can still sign before the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns EDGE target No. 1: Frank Clark
Out of the names mentioned here, Frank Clark is the one that has been most linked to the Browns. There were reports not long after they signed his teammate — free safety Juan Thornhill — that Cleveland could make a run at Clark.
Such a pairing could make sense for both parties. For the Browns, it would give them an experienced veteran who has two Super Bowl rings. Clark, a second-round pick from Michigan back in 2015, spent four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.
He's been there for the past four seasons and was a monster in the playoffs for the Chiefs. During the regular season, he wasn't as dominant as he was during his time in Seattle (32 sacks in his final three seasons compared to 23.5 in four years in K.C.) but he was still an effective player and three-time Pro Bowler.
Now set to turn 30 in June, Clark is looking for a new home and he would be exactly what Cleveland needs. Yes, they added Ogbo Okoronkwo but he's a pass-rushing specialist that still has just one season of production under his belt. Clark, on the other hand, is an all-around defensive end who could play on early downs and give way to the younger Okoronkwo on third downs.
As for his personal reasons for joining the Browns, playing across from Myles Garrett should be enough to entice any defensive end since it would give him one-on-one looks much more frequently than he's used to.