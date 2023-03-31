3 defensive tackles the Cleveland Browns can target late in 2023 free agency
With the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson, the Cleveland Browns know they should already have a stronger interior defensive line in 2023. They also wanted to add depth, which is why they signed Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill.
However, Hurst has had a lot of injury concerns and Hill is far from a lock to make the team given some of the issues he had early in his career with the Dallas Cowboys. This is why the Browns would be wise to see what it would cost to bring in one more veteran through free agency.
With that being said, here are three players who could come in and make a major impact.
Browns DT target No. 3: Poona Ford
Originally undrafted out of Texas in 2018, Poona Ford had to fight his way onto the Seattle Seahawks roster as an undersized defensive tackle. At just 5-foot-11, Ford had a solid career with the Longhorns but his height and shorter arms scared NFL teams.
He wound up in a perfect spot as he spent the next four seasons with Seattle and was a starter by his second year in the league. Overall, he had 181 tackles and 7.5 sacks for the Seahawks. Despite those numbers, he hasn't generated much interest on the open market.
Perhaps his size still worries teams or maybe it was the dip in efficiency he had according to PFF. Whatever it is, Ford has plenty of experience and could help a defensive tackle-needy team such as Cleveland. And at this point, he likely wouldn't break the bank.