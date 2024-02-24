3 dream Browns trade targets this offseason
Here are three players who would be dream trade targets for the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
2. Haason Reddick, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles were 10-1 at one point in 2023 and then it all fell apart. They went 1-5 down the stretch and then lost to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs. Once the season ended, they started to make some changes including replacing both their offensive and defensive coordinators. They could also be moving on from several players, including Haason Reddick who was permitted to seek a trade partner.
Reddick is yet another 2017 first-round pick who turned into an excellent player. He spent the first four years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and broke out in 2020 with 12.5 sacks. He picked up 11 more in 2021 with the Carolina Panthers and then signed with Philly ahead of the 2022 campaign.
In two seasons with the Eagles, Reddick has 27 sacks, proving to be a weapon against the pass. The Eagles would surely like to keep him but if they’re allowing him to go elsewhere, the Browns could benefit from adding him.
With Za’Darius Smith entering free agency, Cleveland needs another pass rusher opposite Myles Garrett. Reddick might seem undersized for the EDGE but he held up well with the Eagles and is similar in size to Ogbo Okoronkwo who had 4.5 sacks off the bench for the Browns in 2023.