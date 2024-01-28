3 first year Browns who didn't earn a second season
By Randy Gurzi
It's a long offseason — as they always are — and the Cleveland Browns are going to have a lot of decisions to make. They've been hard at work already, making moves among their coaching staff as they look to build upon an 11-win season. Cleveland is trying to take their next step as a franchise and feels improvements are necessary.
This approach will extend to the roster soon enough. Cleveland has done a great job building depth but head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz both worked wonders to keep their team trending in the right direction despite one injury after another.
Looking ahead, they're now going to be focused on which free agents should return and where they need to improve. Here, we look at this by identifying three players who were new to the team in 2023 that didn't do enough to come back this year.
3. James Proce, KR
At the trade deadline, the Browns decided to send Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions which was a bit of a surprise move. Leading up to the deadline, the belief was that Cleveland would look to improve their receiving corps. Part of the reason for this thought process was the drop in production from DPJ, but it didn't seem as though his spot was in danger without the addition of another player.
After he was gone, the Browns signed James Proche who also plays wideout but was added for his return skills. He took over DPJ's role — and number — and while he showed flashes at times, he didn't do enough to return.
Proche finished with 197 yards on 22 punt returns and brought back one kickoff for 19 yards. He was guilty of a muffed punt against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, that nearly cost the Browns a shot at the win and allowed a couple of punts to get pinned deep by not making a fair catch. At this point, it feels as though the Browns will be looking elsewhere for a returner.