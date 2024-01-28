3 first year Browns who didn't earn a second season
These 3 Cleveland Browns were new to the team in 2023 and likely won't be back in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
1. P.J. Walker, QB
We can't be too harsh on P.J. Walker because he was thrown into a difficult situation. Not long after trading Josh Dobbs, the Browns signed Walker to their practice squad as an emergency third quarterback. He was then pressed into action quickly following an injury to Deshaun Watson and a disappointing debut from rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Walker was still getting acclimated with his new team and was asked to start against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Overall, his numbers in that one weren't wildy impressive (18-of-34 for 192 yards with two picks) but he made the plays that counted at the end and Cleveland shocked the Niners.
He was then asked to take over the following week when Watson was sidelined after just five passes in his initial return. His second — and final — start for Cleveland was Week 7 which wound up being a 24-20 loss to Seattle. Walker threw a late pick in that one which led to DTR taking the starting role back. Walker was relegated to QB3 when Joe Flacco was signed, finishing with 674 yards while completing just 48.6 percent of his attempts.
Cleveland will turn to Watson once again as the starter in 2024 and Thompson-Robinson will be given a chance to keep the No. 2 spot. They could look to bring back Flacco as well but Walker isn't someone they'll prioritize after throwing just one touchdown and five picks.