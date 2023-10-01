Cleveland Browns decision to trade Josh Dobbs comes under fire
The Cleveland Browns decided to trade Josh Dobbs before the season, making Dorian Thompson-Robinson the No. 2 quarterback. With DTR struggling in Week 4, this trade is coming under fire
By Randy Gurzi
With Dorian Thompson-Robinson showing out in the preseason, the Cleveland Browns decided to trade Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals. They not only sent the No. 2 quarterback to Arizona but threw in a seventh-round pick in order to land a fourth-rounder.
Arizona made the deal since they needed someone else to start while Kyler Murray was out — afteer Colt McCoy proved he wasn't up to the task. But Cleveland made the move solely due to their faith in DTR.
On Sunday, that faith was tested as Thompson-Robinson got the start against the Ravens in place of an injured Deshaun Watson — and it hasn't been pretty.
Cleveland went into the halftime break with a three-score deficit and the poor play from the quarterback is a huge reason for that. DTR threw an ugly pick that set up Baltimore's first touchdown. It was also the third pass he had thrown that could have been intercepted. He even drew a penalty for an illegal forward pass when he tried to pitch a ball to Harrison Bryant on their lone scoring drive of the first half.
Cleveland Browns could have used Josh Dobbs in this one
While it's true DTR has a higher ceiling than Dobbs, the savvy veteran would have been welcomed against the Ravens.
Heading into Week 4, Dobbs has been solid with 549 yards and two touchdowns. He's thrown no interceptions while completing 72 percent of his throws — and he led Arizona to a huge upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
Cleveland was banking on not needing Thompson-Robinson this season considering Watson's typical durability. But they unfortunately lost that gamble and now the decision from Andrew Berry to trade Dobbs away might have cost them a shot against the Ravens.