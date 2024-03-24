3 former Browns who are still having trouble finding jobs
These 3 former Browns have yet to find a new home in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Early in free agency, the Cleveland Browns decided to bring back a few of their in-house free agents. They retained three members of their defensive line, re-signing Za'Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris. They later came to terms with punter Corey Bojorquez, return man James Proche II, offensive lineman Michael Dunn, and safety Rodney McLeod.
These moves all kept the roster competetive, and they filled a couple of remaining holes with outside additions such as D'Onta Foreman, Nyheim Hines, Jameis Winston, and Jordan Hicks. At this point, they might be done until the draft — unless they find some players who can compete at the bottom of the roster.
That means their remaining free agents are going to need to continue to look elsewhere. Here, we look at three of them who seem to be struggling to get much attention ahead of the 2024 campaign.
3. Marquise Goodwin, WR
When the Browns signed Marquise Goodwin in 2023, it seemed to be a perfect pairing. They had been in need of a deep threat for years and former third-round pick Anthony Schwartz had yet to pan out. Goodwin, a former Olympic star, was able to give them someone capable of taking the top off a defense, but he also had proven success in the NFL.
Sadly, his tenure in Cleveland didn't go as planned. Goodwin battled blood clots in his lungs and legs during camp and while he was able to return by Week 1, he never seemed comfortable in the offense.
Goodwin did have a massive 57-yard reception in the comeback win over the Chicago Bears but outside of that, was a non-factor.
He finished with just 67 yards receiving and 33 rushing. Now at 33 years of age, he hasn't gotten any attention in free agency and it might be tough for him to convince a team to give him a shot.