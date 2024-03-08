3 former Cleveland Browns we would love to see back in 2024
Could the Browns turn to some familiar faces in 2024?
By Greg Newland
As we inch closer and closer to NFL free agency, general manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns entire coaching staff are undoubtedly doing their due diligence on all potential candidates. There will be limited turnover as much of their top-end talent is locked up, but they’re still certainly at risk of losing a few key players like Za’Darius Smith, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, and a few others.
We’ve already seen a restructure for Denzel Ward to free up more than $11 million of cap space, and that along with a substantial cap increase for the 2024 season has already given them some breathing room. There are plenty of other moves to be made (if needed), which will give Berry plenty of flexibility to bring in talent.
Things have changed in recent years as the Browns have seen talent both leave and come into the organization each year, for years we only saw it leave. But as we look back, here are three potential free-agent targets who have already spent time in Cleveland to return.
3. Jacoby Brissett, Quarterback
I’m not saying that bringing a guy like Jacoby Brissett back would be a homerun signing to get super excited about, but with Joe Flacco likely to return because of better opportunities, bringing Brissett back could be a strong play.
Brissett was only 4-7 in the 11 starts for the Browns in 2022, but he did give them plenty of opportunities to win during his time as the starter. Brissett was brought in to lead the offense while Deshaun Watson was suspended during his first season with the Browns.
Brissett is a capable NFL backup who can step in if another injury occurs to Watson. I’d prefer to have Flacco but after how well he played he will likely have a better opportunity to start for a team with a young quarterback who needs mentoring.